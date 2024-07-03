Mozambique: Tanzanian Forces Crucial to Stopping Terrorists, Says Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi believes that the Tanzanian Armed Forces (TDF) are crucial to stopping the advance of the islamist terrorists who have been plaguing parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, especially in the regions bordering Tanzania.

According to the President, who was speaking to reporters, on Tuesday, in Dar es Salaam, after talks with his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu, currently there is no Mozambican village or town under the control of terrorists, thanks to the selfless commitment of the Mozambican Forces (FDS) supported by the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), which includes a Tanzanian contingent.

Nyusi's three day visit to Tanzania comes at a moment when the government is looking for strategic support to fight the jihadists, following the withdrawal of SAMIM, which should be concluded by 15 July.