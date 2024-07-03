Mozambique: Government Concerned At Illegal Mining in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The Mozambican government has expressed its concern at illegal mining in some districts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, at a moment when the activity is considered highly risky due to the irreparable environmental consequences it brings.

The illegal mining in that province has been practiced by young people (both Mozambicans and foreigners), in the districts of Montepuez, Ancuabe, Meluco and Chiúre. They risk their lives in search of rubies, hoping to earn large sums of money. In some cases, they invade areas legally owned by concessionary companies.

As a result of illegal mining, there have been reports of deaths by burial, when an illegal mine shaft collapses.

The Montepuez Ruby Mining Company (MRM), which operates in the Namanhumbir administrative post, Montepuez district, is one of the companies that frequently reports deaths of illegal miners in its areas.

In December, the same company denounced an increase in illegal mining, which experts believe is one of the sources of funding for the Islamist terrorists operating in parts of Cabo Delgado.

Hundreds of young prospectors have intensified their ruby mining in recent months at a deposit owned by MRM.

The Director of Provincial Infrastructure Services in Cabo Delgado, Norte Luali, cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', acknowledged that the province is far from stopping the practice of illegal mining, admitting that "This is a major problem that we have, and it is a challenge.'

According to Luali, the government, through multi-sector work, has been taking action to stop the practice. It is necessary, he said, to gather the prospectors into associations and set up co-operatives to carry out the activity legally.