Nairobi — President William Ruto has directed the National Treasury to review the Salaries and Remuneration Commission's 2023 Gazette Notice on the remuneration of state officers in the Executive, Senate, and Members of Parliament following the rejection of the 2024 Financial Bill.

According to State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, President Ruto emphasized that the Executive and all arms of government must live within their means due to the fiscal constraints expected in the 2024-2025 financial year after the withdrawal of the contentious bill.

"President William Ruto has directed the National Treasury to review the Gazette Notice dated August 9, 2023, from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) regarding the remuneration and benefits for State officers in the Executive of the National Government, the Senate and National Assembly, in light of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024," the statement read in part.

The review call from the head of state follows the Commission decision to increase salaries and allowances for Cabinet secretaries, senators, MPs, and Members of the County Assembly despite intense rage from the public over tough taxation.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, secretary to the Cabinet, and all Cabinet Secretaries were set to pocket Sh 990,000 starting July 2024 from their current salary of Sh957,000.

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome and Director General of the National Intelligence Service Noordin Haji salaries were also to be hiked from the current Sh792,519 to Sh819,844.

The SRC further recommended a monthly pay rise for the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mosses Wetangula, and his Senate counterpart from the current Sh1,185,327 to Sh1,208,362.

The county governor's salaries were also set to be increased from Sh 957,000 up to Sh 990,000, while the salaries of county members of the Executive Committee were proposed to be increased from Sh413,079 to Sh422,526.