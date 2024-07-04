Algeria's Efforts in Housing Have Drawn Envy From Its Enemies, Notes President Tebboune

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed on Wednesday in Algiers that housing plays a major role in building a strong economy, underscoring that Algeria's efforts in this field have drawn "envy from its enemies."

While kicking off the housing distribution operation nationwide in the new city of Sidi Abdellah, Algiers, the President of the Republic said that "no country in the world is a match for Algeria's housing figures."

Algeria's efforts in this field have drawn "envy from its enemies" despite the fact that the new cities built "have not received adequate media coverage as part of the development efforts," he said.

A decade ago, Sidi Abdellah was nothing more than dry, parceled-out land, but "we scrapped all that to build a new city there," he recalled.

"Algeria is a great country for which great men like the late Mujaheed Othmane Belouizdad sacrificed themselves," after whom one of the neighborhoods of the new city of Sidi Abdellah is named," said the President of the Republic.

He further indicated that the State "will continue its efforts to meet the citizens' housing needs."