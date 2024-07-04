Angola: Abandoned Child in Brazil Returns to Angola

2 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — An Angolan child who was abandoned in Brazil has returned to the country, as a result of the intervention and support of the Angolan government, said this Tuesday, in Luanda, the director of the National Children's Institute (INAC), Paulo Kalesi.

The child was taken to Brazil at the age of five by her father who, after forging the documents, left her on the streets of this country.

At the time, the boy, currently 12, was taken to a center for socially vulnerable children.

Speaking to ANGOP, Paulo Kalesi revealed that the case was notified to the Ministry of Social Action, Family and Women's Promotion (MASFAMU) and INAC, by the minor's mother, who asked for State intervention to rescue her.

He highlighted that given the situation, work was done with the Angolan consulate in São Paulo and with the judicial bodies in Brazil, in order to locate and return the child.

"The child, accompanied by a Brazilian lawyer, arrived in Angola at around 6 am on Monday and, in the presence of the Angolan Consul in São Paulo and INAC officials, the child was handed over", he explained.

Without mentioning names, he informed that the child was sent to the municipality of Seles, Province of Cuanza-Sul, where his mother and family reside.

