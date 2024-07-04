Uganda: Motion Won't Be Dropped - Ssekikubo

Lwemiyaga County MP, Theodore Ssekikubo has ruled out the possibility of withdrawing the censure motion against the four commissioners implicated in the controversial allocation of Sh1.7 billion 'service pay'.

Ssekikubo said that despite missing seven signatures to complete the required signatures, he is still committed to filling the censure motion.

The legislator stated his position on Tuesday while speaking to the media at Parliament.

Ssekikubo disclosed that he could not easily abandon the application as there were many difficulties in collecting signatures.

"The remaining six to seven signatures cannot make you drop a motion where you have already collected 169 signatures. We have gone through difficulty with this motion and it is this that inspires us to look how far we have gone, for us to realize we can't drop the motion because of failure to gather 7-8 signatures," he said.

Ssekikubo, last month, launched a signature-collecting campaign calling for the censure of former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga and other former backbench commissioners; Solomon Silwany, Esther Afoyochan and Prossy Mbabazi over their role in the controversial service pay.

Mpuuga is accused of pocketing Sh500 million while the three received Sh400 million each despite not even holding their posts for a year.

Speaking to journalists, Ssekikubo highlighted challenges such as lack of transport means to reach the remaining MPs to sign the motion.

He noted the Speaker's delays in providing transport means to his team to implement the censure as MPs are still in recess.

"On Tuesday, we wrote to the Speaker, but since then, the Speaker hasn't responded. This is baffling because we are in the course of doing our rightful duty. So I am waiting for my colleagues and we see the next course of action. But since the Speaker had taken long, we thought we could start on our own," said Ssekikubo.