Uganda: Prosecution Slaps Katanga Daughters With Additional Charges

The four accused persons in the murder of businessman Henry Katanga have have been slapped with additional charges.

On Day Two of the Katanga Murder Trial at the High Court in Kampala, the deceased's daughters Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanzi will each now battle the charge of being accessories to the murder and conspiracy to destroy evidence.

The daughters are joined by their co-accused George Amanyire, a domestic helper, and Charles Otai, a nurse.

The prosecution, led by State Attorney Samali Wakooli, yesterday presented a request to amend the charges.

The defence team had protested this move with Peter Kabatsi saying whereas the other clarifications sought can be made, charging the accused afresh on charges on which they were not committed to court was irregular.

"In other words, a person who was not properly charged and committed to the high court cannot be smuggled," he said.

Bruce Musinguzi, another defence lawyer, added: " The fact that the accused persons were not committed on the offenses on which the prosecution seeks to amend, we would pray that amendment and alteration is rejected. More importantly, my Lord, the accused persons cannot be tried over an offence on which they were not committed especially tried in this court."

Ms Wakooli cited Section 50 ( 2 )of the Trial and Indictment Act that she said allows court to order for any alterations if the indictment is defective.

"My Lord, this happens at any stage and the merits of this case require so," she sai.

"My Lord, there is no injustice that will be occasioned even trial hasn't started. My Lord, it will meet the ends of justice is this amendment is dome and we pray that there will not be any injustice occasioned."

Today, the court presided over by Judge Isaac Muwata gave the prosecution the green light to amend charges of the accused despite objections from the defence team.

Court was adjourned for one hour and is set to resume at 1pm.

Judge Muwata is the hearing the trial of Ms Molly Katanga, who is accused of the murder of her husband Henry Katanga on November 2, 2023.

Ms Katanga yesterday denied killing her husband.