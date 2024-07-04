Namibia: Advocates Lose One Member, High Court Gains a New Judge

The Society of Advocates announced this week that one of its membes, Advocate Beatrix de Jager, has been appointed as a permanent judge of the High Court of Namibia on 26 June 2024.

Judges are appointed on recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, but the actual appointment is made by the President, HE Dr Nangolo Mbumba.

"This prestigious appointment is a testimony to her sharp legal acumen, commitment to justice, and contribution to the legal profession," the Society stated.

Judge de Jager joined the Society of Advocates after completing her pupillage during August 2009. She practiced as a member of the Society of Advocates for 14 years before her appointment on 16 January 2024 as an acting Judge of the High Court, and later as a Permanent Judge.

During her time as a member of the Society of Advocates, she has made significant contributions to the Society by mentoring pupils in the pupillage programme, and served on the Bar Council as a member for several years. In 2020 and 2021 she served as the Council's Vice President.

The Society congratulated the new judge on her achievement. "We wish her every success in this new chapter of her career as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Namibia," the Society stated.