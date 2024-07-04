Rwanda: Nyaruguru Residents Want RPF Lawmakers 'To Do More'

Excitement overwhelmed residents of Nyaruguru District, in Southern Province, as RPF-Inkotanyi's parliamentary hopefuls campaigned in the area on Wednesday, July 3. Nyaruguru was the eighth stop of the parliamentary campaign trail.

Cyahinda grounds were painted in sky blue, red and white, the official colours of RPF-Inkotanyi as over 20,000 party supporters convened to welcome the candidates seeking seats in the lower house, or Chamber of Deputies.

RPF and its allied parties fronted 80 candidates for this month's parliamentary elections, with three of them coming from Nyaruguru District.

"RPF and Nyaruguru District have a history together," Christine Muhongayire, a former lawmaker and the campaign manager, told cheering crowd in Cyahinda.

"A few years ago, incumbent President Paul Kagame, who is also RPF Chairman and candidate for President promised us a state of art hospital. Today, we have Munini District Hospital," Muhongayire said. The four-storied hospital cost around $14.5 million as part of the efforts to serve the rural communities of Nyaruguru District.

The hospital is built with high-end technology that allows people to easily connect within its three wings, implying that one can cross from one wing to the next without having to first go out.

"We understand the benefits and impact this hospital has had on our lives. There was a gap before but today, even people from neighbouring countries come to Nyaruguru for medical treatment," she said.

Muhongayire pointed out that notable achievements have been registered under the RPF leadership, noting that it was enough foundation for Rwandans to "aim higher."

"Vote for RPF Chairman and flagbearer Paul Kagame and the party's parliamentary candidates so that we pave way for this developmental trajectory."

What residents say

Claude Nteziyaremye, 38, is a resident of Cyahinda District, an area he says has transformed "significantly" particularly after getting access to clean water and electricity.

"But I also need a cow. I want to be able to earn a living for my family. Some residents have been able to receive cows but we are yet to get ours," Nteziyaremye said.

For Chantal Uwingabiye, 28, while much has been done in education, children in Nyaruguru District still travel long distances to get to school.

"We have TVET schools and primary schools, but they are far. We want more schools so that children do not have to travel long distances."

Uwingabiye commended RPF's leadership, particularly party chairman Paul Kagame for the roads that have been constructed in the area.

The RPF-led coalition includes Parti Socialiste Rwandais (PSR), Parti du Progrès et la Concorde (PPC), and Centrist Democratic Party (PDC).

The Parliament has 80 seats, but only 53 will be contested through universal adult suffrage, while the remaining 27 are reserved for special interest groups.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) set July 14-15 as voting dates for all Rwandans to pick the next Head of State and members of the Chamber of Deputies.

In the presidential election, Kagame is competing with two challengers; Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.