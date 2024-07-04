Rwanda: Kagame Is the Leader Rwanda Needs - PDI's Harerimana

3 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

President of the Ideal Democratic Party (PDI), Mussa Fazil Harerimana said Rwandans should allow Paul Kagame to continue leading the country as President.

Harerimana said this on Wednesday, July 3, as PDI took its campaign for the presidential candidate and parliamentary aspirants to the City of Kigali.

Harerimana also mobilised Kigali residents to vote for PDI's 55 parliamentary candidates.

Harerimana, whose party is part of the coalition of the ruling RPF-Inkotanyi, said the incumbent President has led Rwanda's transformation since 1994 and has a vision to develop the country further.

He urged Kigali residents to vote for Kagame in the July 15 elections.

"His achievements are self-evident," said Harerimana, referring to Kagame, whom he calls "Father of the Nation."

Citing RPF's campaign manifesto, which PDI seconds, Harerimana said Kagame will continue to develop Kigali's infrastructure and improve settlement plans and protect the country against security threats.

"These informal settlements we have in Kigali are very problematic, and they complicate mobility, in the rainy seasons landslides kill people and destroy houses," he said.

"It's not easy to improve these settlements and this is what the Father of the Nation says cannot be fixed in one year. But masterplans for settlements will guide us on how to build houses," he said.

"With these masterplans, no one will build a house in contrast to the masterplan; those without financial means will be supported by the government," he said.

Rwandans will be supported to get affordable homes in cities, said Harerimana. "Hasn't this started already?" he posed, adding that affordable homes will be increased depending on the country's economic means.

In the July elections, incumbent president Kagame will face Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Philippe Mpayimana who is an independent.

PDI has endorsed Paul Kagame's candidacy for the presidency since 2003.

It is one of five parties that have backed Kagame as the RPF candidate. The other parties are UDPR, PPC, PSD, PL, PSP.

