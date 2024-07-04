Rwanda: Defence Attachés Accredited to Rwanda Updated On Country's Security Situation

Defence attachés accredited to Rwanda were on July 3 hosted today to a security briefing at the Ministry of Defence and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters in Kigali where they received updates on Rwanda's internal and external security situation, as well as RDF's bilateral engagements in Mozambique and the Central African Republic.

Defence attachés accredited to Rwanda were hosted today to a security briefing at the MoD/RDF Headquarters in Kimihurura. They received updates on Rwanda's internal and external security situation, as well as RDF's bilateral engagements in Mozambique and the Central African... pic.twitter.com/COkhjv92H7-- Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) July 3, 2024

The last such briefing was on March 27, when the government hosted 30 defence attachés and associates accredited to Rwanda for its quarterly security briefing.

A related statement notes that the Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, appreciated the good collaboration of the defence attachés accredited to Rwanda "which benefits both Rwanda and their respective countries."

He said: "I am grateful for the good work that you're doing in enhancing defence cooperation between our countries."

As defence attachés, you play a significant role in maintaining strong bonds between our armed forces and working together to address common security challenges. As we celebrate 30 years of liberation, we hope most of you will join us to celebrate this important milestone of our country together."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President of the Rwanda Military Attachés Association expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Defence for providing these informative security updates, and for the useful opportunity to engage in discussions about Defence and security matters.

The briefing was hosted by the Ministry of Defence and coordinated by the Director General of International Military Cooperation Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa.

It was attended by 24 defence attachés and associates from countries including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Egypt, France, Turkey, China, Belgium, Jordan, Namibia, Angola, Qatar, Germany, South Korea, Poland, Sweden, Ethiopia, Algeria, Zimbabwe, and Russia, as well as the European Union (EU) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Ministry of Defence and Rwanda Defence Force organises regular briefings to provide the opportunity for resident and non-resident defence attachés to meet and discuss current defence and security dynamics at national, regional, and international levels, aiming to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between their respective countries and Rwanda.