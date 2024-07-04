Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Pulls Out Veterans Club World Cup 2024 Deal

Rwanda's Bank of Kigali (BK) has canceled their one-year partnership deal with Veterans Club World Cup (VCWC).

BK on May 31, signed a one-year agreement with VCWC to be the official financial partner of the tournament which was due to take place in Kigali in September.

However, with the tournament in Kigali canceled, BK have also annulled their partnership agreement with competition organisers.

"We can't partner anymore as the event was canceled," an official at Bank of Kigali told The New Times.

In a related development, Betpawa, who also signed a partnership agreement with VCWC are assessing the situation and will come out with the direction they will take in due time.

Effective June 26, Rwanda mutually ended its three-year partnership with EasyGroup which is organizing the 10-day veterans football tournament.

Rwanda's withdrawal from the partnership came a year after Rwanda Development Board (RDB), through the Visit Rwanda campaign, in March 2023 signed a three-year partnership deal with the VCWC, where Rwanda would host three consecutive editions of the football tournament starting with 2024.

With the tournament canceled in Kigali, RDB said, the Visit Rwanda brand will no longer be associated with any marketing activities or branding by the event organizers moving forward.

Some 150 football legends across the globe were expected to travel to the Rwandan capital for the VCWC 2024.

Some of the biggest names, who were expected for the competition in Kigali include World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho, Maicon, Michael Owen, Jimmy Gatete, George Weah, Patrick Mboma and others.