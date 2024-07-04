South Africa: Now the Work Begins - DP, Ministers and Deputy Ministers Sworn in

The new Deputy President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers of the seventh administration have been sworn into office in Cape Town.

The cohort took their oath of office or solemn affirmation in a ceremony officiated by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile watched on and congratulated the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers that he appointed in terms of the powers vested in him by the Constitution.

Addressing members of the media following the swearing-in ceremony, President Ramaphosa said the ceremony was a historic moment.

"It has been a very difficult and complicated process. It's now come to an end and to a start. It's a fresh start for all of us in South Africa. Today was a historic moment in constituting the Executive of our country in the form of Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who have all collectively been assuring me... that they are going to work and they are going to make South Africans proud.

"The trust that our people have invested in all these men and women... We will not waste time. We will work very hard to take our country forward," he said.

The first to take the oath of office was Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

In taking the oath, the Deputy President said: "In the presence of everyone assembled here, and in full realisation of the high calling I assume as Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, I, Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, observe, uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other law of the Republic; and I solemnly and sincerely promise that I will always promote all that will advance the Republic, and oppose all that may harm it;

be a true and faithful counsellor;

discharge my duties with all my strength and talents to the best of my knowledge and ability and true to the dictates of my conscience;

do justice to all; and

devote myself to the well-being of the Republic and all of its people

"So help me God."

Then it was the turn of the newly minted executive to take the oath of office or solemn affirmation.

The oath or affirmation compels them - amongst others - to be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and to uphold the Constitution and all other laws while in office.

See our Special Feature | Meet the new Cabinet

New path

Unlike previously, the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers are from an array of political parties as a result of the formation of the Government of National Unity.

The cohort boasts some of South Africa's youngest minds to enter office, including the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, 34; new Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, also 34; Finance Deputy Minister Ashor Sarupen, 36 and 32-year-old Deputy Minister of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi.

On social media platform X, Gwarube said: "Thank you all for the well wishes! Being appointed the Minister of Basic Education is a massive responsibility that I do not take lightly. The future of the country rests on how well this department that I lead does its work."

New faces to the Cabinet include Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen, Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber and Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi.

In a post on X, Schreiber said: "It is my honour to be appointed as Minister of Home Affairs for the Republic of South Africa. I pledge to serve you to the best of my abilities and in a spirit of collaboration, to demonstrate that South Africans can fix even the most intractable problems when we work together."

There are some returning faces to South Africa's Cabinet and deputy ministries.

These include Sihle Zikalala, who will be serving as Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zikalala served as Minister of that department during the sixth administration.

"As we continue this work, we do so with a steadfast commitment to put maximum efforts towards bettering the poor and work with all stakeholders.

"Together, we must make relentless strides to address unemployment, poverty and inequality. I congratulate the new Minister of DPWI, Dean MacPherson, and wish him all the best in his new assignment and look forward to working with him," Zikalala said in a statement.

At the end of the swearing-in ceremony, Director General in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, wished the leaders of the seventh administration well.

"Congratulations to the new National Executive and the Deputy Ministers on your appointment. We wish you well in your duties and endeavours to create a better South Africa and a better world," Baleni said.