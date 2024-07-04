South Africa: Solutions Sought to Tackle the Killing of KZN Amakhosi

In efforts to address the concerns about the safety of Amakhosi in the province, KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has directed the department to find urgent solutions to tackle the killing of Amakhosi.

Buthelezi made the call during his first meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan leaders held in Durban.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the local houses across the 11 districts in the province.

During the meeting, Amakhosi, through the House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders Chairperson, Inkosi Shinga, presented a list of issues they felt the MEC needs to look into, as he continues with his duties.

Buthelezi emphasised that Amakhosi in the province have a critical role to play in shaping the discourse around the institution of traditional leadership in the country.

"Our aim is to ensure that Amakhosi are treated with utmost respect, while being allowed to champion development for the communities. We will amass the requisite legal expertise to assist us in this process," Buthelezi said.

The MEC also assured Amakhosi that the issues raised will be dealt with extensively at a meeting between the Premier and all Amakhosi of the province, where the details on what the seventh administration has in store for the institution, will be shared.

Buthelezi further announced that he has instructed the department to employ 241 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers to assist with the cleaning of the Traditional Administrative Centres.

In January 2024, traditional leaders in the King Cetshwayo District called on government to come up with urgent solutions to curb the killing of Amakhosi and Izinduna in the province.

A total of 55 traditional leaders have been killed in the province since 2019.