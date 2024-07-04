Somalia: Somali President Returns to Frontlines Against Al-Shabaab

3 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Warghadhi, Middle Shabelle — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud returned to the frontlines against Al-Shabaab on Tuesday, meeting with traditional elders and local community leaders in Warghadhi.

Mohamud, who has been closely monitoring the situation of the Somali Armed Forces, spoke to the Warghadhi elders about their role in liberating the remaining areas of the region from Al-Shabaab. He emphasized the government's efforts to prepare equipment, vehicles, and military centers to complete the liberation of the country.

"We have prepared everything necessary to complete the liberation of our country from terrorism," Mohamud said. "But we cannot do it alone. We need the support and cooperation of our traditional elders and local communities."

The president also inspected a newly established military base in Warghadhi, which is equipped with the technical needs necessary for the front lines of the war against Al-Shabaab. The base is expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing operation to free the country from Al-Shabaab.

The visit comes as the Somali government intensifies its efforts to defeat Al-Shabaab, which has waged a deadly insurgency against the government for over a decade. In recent months, the government has launched a series of military operations against the group, reclaiming territory and freeing hundreds of civilians from its clutches.

Mohamud's return to the frontlines is seen as a symbolic gesture, demonstrating his commitment to the fight against terrorism and his willingness to lead from the front.

"The president's visit to Warghadhi sends a strong message to Al-Shabaab and to the Somali people," said Abdiweli Ali, a political analyst. "It shows that the government is serious about defeating the terrorists and that it is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve that goal."

The visit is also expected to boost the morale of the Somali Armed Forces, who have been fighting Al-Shabaab for years with limited resources and support.

"The president's presence here gives us hope and motivation," said Mohamed Ahmed, a soldier stationed at the Warghadhi military base. "It shows that we are not alone in this fight and that the government is behind us."

