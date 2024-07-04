South Africa: GNU Must Prioritise Empowering Whistle-Blowers and Strengthening Anti-Corruption Fight

analysis

In the aftermath of State Capture, which cost the country around R1.5-trillion during Jacob Zuma's second term in office, corruption continues to be a significant hurdle for South Africa, affecting both the public and private sectors.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min South Africa comes face-to-face with a new government of national unity (GNU) for the first since the 1994 general election - a GNU which lasted up until the 1999 general election, although its second-largest constituent, the National Party, withdrew in 1996.

The new GNU will have to contend with many systemic issues such as corruption, maladministration and poor governance - issues with which the ANC has struggled.

The focus of the GNU should reside on addressing serious structural deficiencies within the state and restoring citizen's trust in the government, as well as building broader international community confidence in South Africa. In doing so, it would contribute to a more stable South Africa that can produce an environment conducive to socioeconomic development.

Triple challenges

South Africa is classified as a lower-middle-income country. Yet, the reality for many people resembles life in underdeveloped nations as they grapple with the triple challenge of high poverty, inequality and unemployment.

More than half (55.5%) of the population - 30.3 million - live below the national upper poverty line (R992). Additionally, 25% (13.8 million) experience food poverty, highlighting a struggle to afford basic necessities....