South Africa's Overall Agricultural Conditions Look Promising

3 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wandile Sihlobo

The weather forecasters tell us that we have exited the El Niño drought period and are transitioning into a La Niña event, which typically brings rain. Such a weather outlook would boost agricultural production.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min On 3 July, I was at the South African Society for Animal Science 2024 Congress in East London. The livestock and poultry industries account for nearly half of South Africa's agricultural economy.

Themes covered at the congress included animal diseases, reproduction, nutrition, climate change and animal welfare.

My task was to kickstart the day with reflections on the South African agricultural economic conditions and policy options to boost growth in the sector.

I view South Africa's agricultural economic performance in the first half of 2024 as mixed. One can broadly categorise our farming economy into three subsectors: horticulture, livestock and field crops.

Horticulture -- fruits and vegetables -- had a reasonably positive start to the year, benefiting from improved dam levels for irrigation and a stable electricity supply. All of South Africa's fruit and vegetables are under irrigation.

The livestock industry is recovering after an intense period of animal diseases (although there remain cases of foot-and-mouth disease in some regions of the country). The better grazing veld due to early rains in the season and late rains in April have helped somewhat. The poultry industry is also...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.