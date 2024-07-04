South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns Confirm Coach Rulani Mokwena's Departure Despite DStv Premiership Success

3 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Mamelodi Sundowns have begun the search for a new coach after confirming Rulani Mokwena's departure. Manqoba Mngqithi will temporarily take the reins.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min Rulani Mokwena is no longer the head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, with the Tshwane club confirming an "amicable" parting of ways with the 37-year-old tactician on Wednesday.

The Soweto-born coach was appointed Sundowns' co-coach in 2020, following the departure of Pitso Mosimane. He ascended to head coach in 2022.

Falling short in the Caf Champions League ultimately cost him his job with the Brazilians. At least, that is the explanation the club has provided while confirming his departure.

"The decision of Mamelodi Sundowns was taken by the board, taking into account the objectives and expectations of the club," a Sundowns statement said.

There were murmurs that ideological clashes with Masandawana's current sporting director Flemming Berg on transfers and playing style had forced Mokwena's departure.

Sundowns have denied this, saying the decision to serve divorce papers on Mokwena "was not influenced or based on the recommendation of any individual associated with the club".

Mokwena's assistant, Manqoba Mngqithi, will be interim head coach over the next couple of weeks as the club searches for a new sheriff. Mngqithi will undoubtedly be interested in occupying the role permanently, having been at...

