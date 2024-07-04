Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Arrives for Afforestation Conference in Brazzaville

3 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo, for the first International Conference on Afforestation and Reforestation (ICAR).

The conference started yesterday and ends on Friday.

VP Mohadi touched down at the Maya-Maya International Airport shortly after 11am.

He was welcomed by Congo's Minister of State for the Civil Service, Labour and Social Security Mr Firmin Ayessa and staff from Zimbabwe's embassy.

In an interview, VP Mohadi said he expects the conference to come up with concrete ideas aimed at promoting afforestation and reforestation initiatives in light of climate change.

The African Union Commission, the United Nations Forum on Forests, the African Forest Forum and the government of the Congo are organising ICAR.

The conference is taking place at the Kintele International Congress Center.

It aims to adopt a political declaration and a strategy to enhance international cooperation to support afforestation and reforestation activities in Africa with a view to supporting and/or maximising the production of goods and services provided by forests, increasing the capacity to sequester atmospheric carbon in the context of the fight against climate change, conserving biodiversity and enhancing ecosystem integrity.

Organisers of ICAR also say the strategy aims to increase the mobilisation of financial resources and the access to science, technology and innovation to support afforestation and reforestation.

