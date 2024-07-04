South Africa: Nasty C Announces I Love It Here International Tour

4 July 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

After releasing his critically acclaimed album I Love It Here, Nasty C announced another surprise for his international fans.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper said he would be going on tour in the UK and Europe. "To all my Ivysons in Europe and the UK 'll be live in a city near you this October," he wrote.

Nasty C asked fans to drop their city in the comments and let him know if they wanted him to perform there.

The tour schedule includes Paris, London, Berlin, Amsterdam and Cologne.

Doing exactly what the Eazy muso asked them to do, rap enthusiasts flooded his comments section with where they'd like to see him perform.

"I don't know if I should comment on the song that's playing or the fact that Europe gets to have The ILIH tour before us," said a die-hard Ivyson.

Another wrote: "Best day of my life .....Imma see Nasty C like tf. shittttt overwhelmed been Manifesting this for the past 4 years broe."

A fan much closer to home asked when the rapper would be performing in Durban again, saying: "We need you in Durban bro..."

In April this year, Nasty C's baby mama Sammie Heavens returned to the game with her much-awaited single Moving With Ease.

Singing his girlfriend's praises, Nasty told TimesLive during his album launch that he featured Sammie and their son Oliver on a track.

"Sam is an actual poet, she is sick. I really wanted to have her on it. She did a four to six-bar poem at the end of the intro," he told the publication.

