South Africa: Millicent Mashile Catches Strays After Accusing H&M of Bad Customer Service

Shortly after her twin sister Innocent Sadiki's house burnt down, local TV personality Millicent Mashile sprang into action.

The Skeem Saam actress and her family lost all their belongings when a fire broke out at their R3-million Fourways home earlier this week.

Following the tragic accident, Innocent took to social media to thank her fans and family for their support. Not everyone was happy about her posts with some even going as far as accusing the TV star of posting the content for clout and sympathy.

Her sister Millicent has been placed in the same basket following a video from MND News showing Millicent complaining about the customer service she received at clothing store H&M.

Millicent was attempting to get some clothes for her sister but things didn't work out as planned.

"Guys, we are buying clothes for my sister at H&M.

"I tell them I always bring clothes here for charity, right? You guys know that if you follow me... You get like 15% vouchers or something on items when you bring clothes," she said.

Millicent then explained to the cashier that she or Innocent didn't have vouchers with them because her house burnt down.

The cashier's response wasn't something she expected. Millicent's last comments were: "Wow H&M, wow."

The post gained more than 800 comments. Many didn't see the value in Millicent posting the video and accused her of clout chasing.

"I just wanna know what H&M was supposed to do? Something is not make sure here," commented an X user.

Another said: "like bro!?, the victim card played so hard, like what must they do now? Build the house?"

Others were just as confused: "So what is H&M supposed to do? Give them clothes for free or trace the vouchers? I'm not understanding."