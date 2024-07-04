Morocco's Airport Capacity to Reach 80 Million Passengers By 2035

Rabat — Morocco is looking to increase the capacity of its airports to 80 million passengers by 2035, from the current 40 million, thanks to projects aimed at extending and renovating several airports, Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Abdeljalil, said here Wednesday.

Speaking during the 28th Session of the General Assembly of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO), Abdeljalil pointed out that increasing the capacity of Moroccan airports is part of the Kingdom's preparations for the joint organization of the 2030 Football World Cup.

He added that Morocco will renovate these airports, develop air navigation equipment and strengthen air connectivity, particularly low-cost, given the important of civil aviation in the success of major international events.

In this respect, the Minister pointed out that Morocco's flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) is looking to quadruple its air fleet by 2037, with the aim of transforming Casablanca's Mohammed V International Airport into an intercontinental international hub.

Abdeljalil also highlighted Morocco's efforts in the fields of cybersecurity and the digitalization of international civil aviation activities, as well as its willingness to adopt legal and regulatory changes to promote this sector at both international and Arab level.

Highlighting the Kingdom's initiatives to develop civil aviation safety and security, the government official underlined that Morocco had been able to raise the average of the civil aviation safety audit carried out by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to 85%, reflecting the efforts made by the country to develop the civil aviation sector.