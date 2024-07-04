Sudan: Minister of Health Meets Japanese Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa

Port Sudan — Acting Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, met in his office in Port Sudan Quarantine Wednesday, with the Japanese Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Shimizu Shinsuke, accompanied by the embassy delegation headed by the Chargé d'Affairs.

The minister said, in the meeting, that Japan was one of the first countries to respond and provide its support to Sudan immediately after the outbreak of war, whether in ambulances or ongoing training.

The Federal Minister of Health called on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to reopen its office in Sudan.

The Director of the Ministry's General Department of International Health, Dr. Alaa Mudathir said, in a press statement after the meeting, that the envoy and the embassy delegation reaffirmed the strength of the relationship between the two peoples, while expressing their admiration for what the Ministry of Health has achieved since the beginning of the war in dealing with health situation, pointing to ongoing attempts to reopen the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) office after JICA delegation forthcoming visit to Port Sudan.

Dr. Alaa indicated that the Ministry of Health thanked the envoy and the embassy for the continuous, long-term support for health, in addition to the rapid humanitarian support, adding that they expressed their willingness to help Sudan according to the country's overall need, and according to the priorities determined by the Ministry, explaining that the meeting witnessed the discussion of previous projects to be completed in preparation for obtaining more support. BH/BH