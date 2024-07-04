Somalia: Somali Army Recapture 20 Vehicles Held for Ransom By Al-Shabaab

The Somali government's security forces have recaptured 20 vehicles that were being held for ransom by the militant group in the Lower Shabelle region.

Abukar Mohamed Hassan, a spokesperson for the Somali Ministry of Defence, announced the successful military operation during a press conference held in the Doonka area.

"We advanced from Afgooye while another unit moved from Wanlaweyn. The most intense operation took place in Waraaboole, where we freed 20 vehicles from the Khawaarij (a term for Al-Shabaab). Suspected insurgents captured during these operations will be brought to justice. Tonight, we are in the Doonka area, where the Khawaarij used to extort money from civilians," Hassan said.

The operations took place over the past few days, with the most intense action occurring in the Waraaboole area.

The operations were carried out between the towns of Afgooye and Wanlaweyn in the Lower Shabelle region, an area that has long been a stronghold for Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab had been demanding a ransom of $300 per vehicle, an amount that the vehicle owners could not afford, leading to the cars being held captive for several days.

Somali government forces advanced from both Afgooye and Wanlaweyn, with the most intense clashes taking place in Waraaboole. In addition to liberating the 20 vehicles, the operations also resulted in significant territory being reclaimed from the militant group, and the capture of several Al-Shabaab members.

The successful military operation against Al-Shabaab's ransom scheme in the Lower Shabelle region is the latest in a series of efforts by the Somali government to combat the group's activities and strengthen security across the country.

Al-Shabaab, an militant group that has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government for over a decade, has long relied on extortion, kidnapping, and other criminal activities to fund its operations and maintain control over certain areas of the country.