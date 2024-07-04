Somalia: Somali Govt Launches Inaugural Fisheries Week in Mogadishu

In a move to spotlight Somalia's bountiful marine resources and honor the resilient fishermen and women who power the country's coastal economies, the Federal Government of Somalia officially launched the inaugural Somalia Fisheries Week on Wednesday in the nation's capital, Mogadishu.

Presiding over the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre expressed the government's commitment to bolstering the fishing industry, which he believes holds the potential to contribute up to 50% of Somalia's overall economic output.

"I am thrilled to kick off Somalia Fisheries Week, a celebration of our vibrant marine resources and the hardworking men and women who drive the progress of our coastal communities," the Prime Minister declared with palpable enthusiasm.

"This is a pivotal moment as we look towards a future of growth, sustainability, and prosperity for this vital sector." he added.

PM Barre called on the Somali business community to seize the emerging opportunities in the fishing industry, both in the domestic and international markets.

To facilitate this, the federal government pledged to invest in critical infrastructure such as roads connecting the coast, as well as ports and facilities to support value-addition and ensure better prices for Somali seafood products.

The Prime Minister revealed plans to invest in affordable energy sources and the construction of cold storage facilities and processing plants - measures aimed at empowering the country's fishing communities and unlocking the true potential of this resource-rich industry.

The week-long celebration is expected to feature a diverse range of activities, including exhibitions, workshops, and forums, all geared towards raising awareness, fostering innovation, and charting a collaborative course for the sustainable development of Somalia's burgeoning fisheries sector.