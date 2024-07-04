Kenya: Mugabe's Resilient Innings Inspires Kenya Over Rwanda At Quad T20 Cricket Series

Nairobi — Kenya faced an early challenge but Neil Mugabe's resilient innings guided them to a tense four-wicket victory over Rwanda on day five of the Kenya Quad T20 Cricket Series at Nairobi Sikh Union.

After being reduced to 43 for 4 within the powerplay, Kenya recovered to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Mugabe played a crucial role, scoring 71 runs off 46 balls, as Kenya successfully chased down Rwanda's total of 168 for one, reaching 172 for six in just 17.4 overs.

Reflecting on the match, Kenya's skipper Rakep Patel expressed his delight despite the initial batting setback, acknowledging Mugabe's pivotal contribution in steering the team through adversity: "Having four wickets down in less than six overs is something that will worry any team. We were concerned but I must say, Mugabe did what was needed of a top-order batsman by weathering the storm and ensuring that we came out of it."

This victory marked Kenya's fifth consecutive win in the four-team event and their second triumph over Rwanda in the series.

Earlier in the match, Rwanda made a strong start with Oscar Manishimwe continuing his impressive form, scoring 79 runs while partnering with Didier Ndikubwimana (50) in a record-setting opening stand of 114 runs in 13 overs.

Despite early breakthroughs by Kenya's Shem Ngoche, Rwanda consolidated their innings with Hamza Khan contributing an unbeaten 29 runs alongside Manishimwe.

Rwanda managed to unsettle Kenya with quick dismissals, including a mix-up that led to a run-out, leaving Kenya struggling at 43 for 4.

However, Kenya staged a remarkable comeback with Lucas Oluoch providing crucial support to Mugabe, adding 50 runs in a partnership that stabilized the chase.

Jasraj Kundi's quickfire 31 runs off 17 balls further bolstered Kenya's innings, leaving Rwanda to ponder missed opportunities despite initially putting themselves in a strong position to secure their first victory against Kenya.

Looking forward, Kenya will face Malawi in their upcoming match, while Rwanda will take on Zambia as the second round of matches concludes in the tournament.