South Africa: Three Men Apprehended for Possession of Explosives in Apel and Maake Policing Areas

press release

In a successful operation on Tuesday, 02 July 2024, three male suspects aged between 28 and 36 were arrested in separate incidents in the Apel and Maake policing areas on charges related to the possession of explosives, unlicensed firearms, and ammunition following a valuable tip-off.

In the Apel policing area, the Police swiftly responded to information received on the same day. A specialized task force comprising members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Jane Furse Tracking Team, and the Acting Station Commander of Jane Furse collaborated to apprehend the suspects. The alert team intercepted the suspects in a black Mitsubishi Colt vehicle on road D1409 at Stydkraal in the Apel area. Upon searching the vehicle, the two suspects, aged 28 and 29, were found in possession of a significant cache of illegal items, including 3 explosives, 3 detonator, AK-47 semi-automatic rifle with an empty magazine, revolver pistol, 9mm pistol with one magazine with 8 live rounds of ammunition, and 28x 9mm loose live ammunition. The suspects were promptly taken into custody.

Following the initial arrests, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been supplied with the explosives by an individual residing in the Maake policing area. This crucial information was promptly relayed to the Mopani District Tracking Team for further action. An operation was swiftly launched by the tracking team in collaboration with Maake Vispol on the same evening of Tuesday, 02 July 2024. The suspect was successfully located at a rented residence in Burgersdorp village within the Maake policing area.

During the search of the suspect's room and his silver Ford Falcon vehicle, the police discovered additional incriminating items, including a blasting cartridge, 3 improvised blasting cartridges, 4 detonating fuses, 2 capped fuses, 6 shock tube assembly and 4 different live ammunition. He was promptly apprehended on the scene, and both the explosives and the motor vehicle were confiscated. He will face charges of unlawful possession of explosives, unlawful possession of ammunition, and contravention of the immigration act.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has praised the dedication and swift action of the police and their efforts to eradicate criminal activities within the province.

The three suspects are scheduled to appear separately before the Sekhukhune and Maake Magistrates Court on Thursday, 04 July 2024.

Police investigations are ongoing to uncover further details related to the case.