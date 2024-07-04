Zimbabwe: Council Caught Napping As Water Goes to Waste

Treated water gushed out in central Harare yesterday, where Julius Nyerere Way meets Nelson Mandela Avenue, owing to unmaintained pipes and road construction being conducted by contractors.

Already Harare City Council has been found wanting in service provision to ratepayers as a similar problem has occurred in Greencroft, where since Tuesday, treated water has been flowing after road rehabilitation works.

This has led residents to blast councillors for not attending to these crucial issues.

In an interview, Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trusts chairman Mr Shalvar Chikomba said council was wasting public funds.

"We have a concern with the council because they are wasting ratepayers money. Water is visible in the tanks and pipes, yet it is being squandered," he said.

"It appears that the council is not doing enough to give back to the community, even though its mandate includes providing basic fundamental services like clean water and garbage collection."

Furthermore, Mr Chikomba accused council for the decay in the city.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said council was working to make sure treated water was not wasted.

"This issue is due to roadworks being carried. Since they are also working at night, such incidents are prone to occur. Council is, however, working to make sure that not much water is lost," he said.

"The job requires heavy-duty pumping machinery, and it might be dangerous for our workers. It might take time to stop, but I assure you, this will be stopped in two days."