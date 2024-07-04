South Africa: Premier Panyaza Lesufi Appoints a Minority Gauteng Cabinet Without the DA

analysis

Parties included in Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's new cabinet account for only 33 of the legislature's 80 seats after talks between the ANC and DA deadlocked.

Following weeks of uncertainty and negotiations to form a government of provincial unity, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has finally appointed the members of his executive. It's dominated by the ANC, which will be in charge of seven crucial portfolios, while the IFP, PA and Rise Mzansi were each allocated one.

This means that in the 80-seat Gauteng provincial legislature, the political parties in government hold only 33 seats, which is far from an outright majority.

Gauteng's seventh administration cabinet excludes the DA, which holds 22 seats in the legislature, the EFF (11 seats), uMkhonto Wesizwe (eight), ActionSA (three), Freedom Front Plus (two) and Build One SA and the African Christian Democratic Party (one each). The ANC has 28 seats.

The executive is as follows, with most of the MMCs having been reshuffled from the previous administration:

eGovernment: Bonginkosi Dlamini (IFP)Treasury and Economic Development: Lebogang Maile (ANC)Education and Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation: Matome Chiloane (ANC)Health: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko (ANC)Roads and Transport: Kedibone Diale-Tlabela (ANC)Social Development: Faith Mazibuko (ANC)Human Settlements: Tasneem Motara (ANC)Agriculture and Rural Development: Vuyiswa Ramokgopa (Rise Mzansi)Infrastructure and Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Jacob Mamabolo (ANC)Environment: Sheila Mary Peters (PA)The announcement of the executive comes weeks after...