As Rwanda proudly celebrates 30 years of Liberation, we at Rwanda Cooperation are honoured to reflect on our nation's extraordinary journey from tragedy to triumph. Over the past three decades, Rwanda has transformed from a country known for the devastating 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi to a beacon of hope and progress, admired globally for its innovative development initiatives. At Rwanda Cooperation, we have been privileged to play a crucial role in this transformation by promoting Rwanda's home-grown initiatives and best practices to the world.

Key achievements in promoting home-grown initiatives

Showcasing Rwanda's transformational journey

Rwanda Cooperation has been instrumental in documenting and sharing the unique development strategies that have propelled Rwanda's progress. Our home-grown initiatives, such as Umuganda (community work), Gacaca Courts (community justice), and Girinka (One Cow per Poor Family), have become models of innovation and resilience. These initiatives, born out of necessity and rooted in our cultural heritage, have attracted global attention and admiration.

Hosting global delegations

Since our inception in September 2018, we have hosted over 590 delegations, comprising more than 5265 delegates from 63 countries across all continents. These delegations come to Rwanda to benchmark our initiatives in areas such as Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (IFMIS), Ease of Doing Business, Investment Promotion, Gender Equality, Women Empowerment, Tax Administration, and Digitalisation of Government Services. The sheer volume and diversity of these delegations underscore Rwanda's growing soft power and the global recognition of our innovative practices.

Rwanda as a benchmark for success

Thirty years ago, Rwanda was synonymous with tragedy. Today, our nation stands as a testament to what determination, unity, and innovative thinking can achieve. Countries from Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean Islands now look to Rwanda for inspiration and guidance. They come to learn from our successes, eager to implement similar strategies to drive their own development. This shift from being a recipient of aid to a provider of knowledge is a powerful indicator of Rwanda's remarkable progress. However, we are guided by a strong principle of knowledge sharing and partnerships rather than patronage. Indeed, no country can hand-hold the other.

The importance of South-South cooperation

Empowering mutual growth

South-South Cooperation is at the heart of Rwanda Cooperation's mission. We believe that developing nations can achieve greater heights by learning from each other's experiences and successes. By fostering partnerships with other countries in the Global South, we facilitate the exchange of knowledge, skills, and best practices. This collaborative approach not only empowers participating countries but also strengthens global development efforts.

Leading the region

Rwanda Cooperation is the first institution of its kind in the East African region, dedicated to streamlining and promoting South-South Cooperation. Our establishment has set a precedent, highlighting the importance of coordinated and centralised mechanisms for knowledge-sharing. We have become a regional leader, demonstrating how structured cooperation can drive sustainable development and mutual growth.

Testimonies of success

The impact of our work is best illustrated through the testimonies of those who have participated in our programmes and study visits. Delegates from various countries have praised Rwanda's innovative approaches and expressed their intent to adopt similar initiatives in their own contexts. These testimonials are powerful affirmations of Rwanda's positive contributions and the effectiveness of our home-grown solutions.

Inspiring the future

As we celebrate this milestone of 30 years of Liberation, Rwanda Cooperation remains committed to fostering partnerships that drive innovation and development. Our future plans include enhancing capacity-building, strengthening advisory, promoting inclusive development, and expanding our global partnerships. We are inspired and challenged by our achievements and dedicated to contributing to Rwanda's continued growth and development.

Rwanda's journey from devastation to development is a story of resilience, innovation, and hope. It is a narrative that continues to inspire and captivate the world. As we look to the future, we invite you to join us in this journey of transformation. Transformation in Rwanda demonstrates what nations can achieve despite tragic history. It underpins the quality of leadership in steering a country from crisis to stability, peace, and development.