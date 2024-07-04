Angola: Huíla Records 4.4 Tremor Again

3 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The southern Province of Huíla, once again, recorded, at 9pm on Tuesday, a mild earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, the second in nearly 30 days.

According to the statement from the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET), to which ANGOP had access on Wednesday, the Earthquake was recorded by the seismic stations of the national network, whose epicenter was detected approximately 31 km from the municipality of Caluquembe, which is 193 kilometers from Lubango, province of Huíla.

According to INAMET, the earthquake did not cause human or material damage.

The Province of Huíla has recorded the phenomenon since 2017, when in January a 4.7 earthquake shook the municipalities of Lubango, Chicomba and KaluKembe.

In October of the same year, the phenomenon took place again itself in the commune of N'gola, also in the municipality of KaluKembe. The last earthquake was recorded last June, with a magnitude of 5.4 and hit the municipalities of Lubango and KaluKembe.

