Zimbabwe: Police Name Eight Anglican Church Members Burnt Beyond Recognition in Fatal Accident

Zimbabwe Republic Police has identified the eight Anglican pilgrims who were burnt beyond recognition on June 16 after their bus caught fire while on their way from Marondera.

The Passion Link Coaches bus which had 66 passengers on board and was travelling from the Anglican church's annual pilgrimage to Bernard Mizeki's grave in Marondera.

Over 50 were injured in the fatal accident which occurred at the 26-kilometre peg along Nyabadza-Gandanza road, Rusape.

In a statement, Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said DNA analysis of the eight bodies was carried out at the National University of Science and Technology.

"The victims were identified as Charity Nyamapfeni, Annie Miti, Gladys Sarutani Gumiro, Viola Nyambabvu, Winnie Chiremba, Agnes Miti, Magaret Mupangabure, Bradley Mukwane.

"Relatives of the victims are urged to get in touch with ZRP Rusape Traffic for full information. The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores drivers and bus owners to be safety conscious to safeguard human lives on the roads," said Nyathi.

Government has since cancelled Passion Link Coaches' operating license after investigations revealed the bus did not have a certificate of fitness.