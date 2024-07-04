Kenya: Manufacturers Hit As Kenya, Uganda Introduce 10% Duty On Imported Palm Oil

Manufacturers of edible oils face higher costs for importing crude palm oil after Kenya and Uganda increased the duty by 10 percent.

In this year's review of Common External Tariffs (CET), the two East African nations agreed to raise the duty from zero percent to 10 percent.

Kenya is championing local production of edible oil, pushing for the cultivation of sunflower and palm oil to cut reliance on imports.

In Uganda, farmers have been planting palm for years, and the government is set to protect them from cheap imports while encouraging local production.

The CET imposes a levy on goods coming from outside the EAC common market, aiming to promote local industries.

"Uganda and Kenya will apply a duty rate of 10 percent for one year," reads the recent Gazette notice from the regional bloc.

Kenya is banking on increased production of cooking oil to cut the high cost of the commodity, which rose to record highs last year.

The government has initiated a plan to boost local production by designating 200,000 acres for sunflower cultivation this season, aiming to reduce imports by 50 percent by July next year.

To curtail imports and mitigate the soaring cost of living, the Kenyan government plans to establish cottage industries across each county for local processing of cooking oil.

With an annual production target of 40 million liters of cooking oil valued at Ksh8 billion, the government anticipates a substantial return of Ksh10 billion to farmers.

In the long run, the state plans to put 100,000 acres under palm oil by 2027, with 50,000 acres already identified in Homabay and Siaya Counties.

At least 2.5 million seeds are being developed at the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Organisation Alupe centre. Another 120,000 acres will be planted with canola.