Africa: Raila Welcomes Salva Kiir's Endorsement of AU Commission Bid

4 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has welcomed South Sudanese president Salva Kiir's endorsement of his African Union Commission bid following a meeting in South Sudan.

Through his X account, Odinga stated that Kiir expressed his commitment to rally the East African community to vote in his favour.

"Had a very productive meeting in Juba with the President of South Sudan. Thank you, H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for hosting me. Your support and commitment to rallying the entire EAC block behind my AUC Chair candidacy are greatly appreciated," he said.

The former premier has sustained his campaigns for the continental position with the Kenyan government-backed campaign secretariat run by the State Department for Foreign Affairs to bolster his winning chances.

Kenya will be filing its bid ahead of the August 6 deadline in a race that has attracted candidates from Seychelles, Djibouti as well as Somalia.

Kenya has secured the support of Uganda and Rwanda as it seeks endorsement as the regionally-backed candidate.

The African Union unanimously adopted the right of the Eastern Africa region to produce the next Chairperson of the African Union Commission on March 25.

The region includes Comoros, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mauritius, South Sudan, Sudan and Tanzania.

The resolution was a culmination of institutional reforms initiated in November 2018 when the AU Assembly resolved to enhance the transparency and meritocracy of the leadership selection process, emphasizing principles such as equitable regional representation, gender parity, and attracting top talent from across Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.