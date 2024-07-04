Kenya: Charlene Ruto to Gen Z - Simple Solutions Carry Consequences

Nairobi — It's no secret that First Daughter Charlene Ruto doesn't shy away from sharing her opinions on national matters.

This time, she's advising the country's youth to be cautious of "simple solutions" in their quest for reforms, warning that these can have "far-reaching consequences."

Weighing in on the nationwide protests organized by Generation Z following the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, Charlene urged the youth to be forward-thinking and rallied them to support the government.

"I urge us all to consider the complexities of governance. Solutions that seem simple often have far-reaching consequences we might not immediately see," she said.

In a media briefing with Presidents of the County Student Association drawn from 47 counties, Charlene however, asked the youth not to relent in their push for seeking reforms albeit constructively.

"Let us criticize when necessary but also propose solutions. I want you to know that your engagement in our nation's affairs is not just welcome but essential. They all contribute to the vibrant democracy we are building together."

She added: "I speak not just as the President's daughter but as one of you, a young Kenyan passionate about our country's future. I hear your voices, I understand your concerns. The challenges we face as a generation are real and pressing."

The protests, which entered their third week on Tuesday, started peacefully but escalated into chaos and violence.

Protestors, disguised as thugs, were involved in looting and vandalizing properties in several cities, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisii, among others.

Initially a noble cause, Charlene cautioned the youth to beware of "dark forces" intent on spreading instability and chaos throughout the country.

"This is why we stand against the protests that have shown no leadership from young people but rather a push from dark forces to create chaos in a country that we love," she said.

President Ruto has since extended an invitation for dialogue with the youth, though its occurrence remains uncertain due to a lack of official communication.

During a joint interview with digital writers on Sunday, President Ruto expressed his willingness to engage with the youth on their preferred social media platform to address their concerns.

President Ruto mentioned he was ready to engage with the youth on Thursday or Friday, depending on when the youth extended an invitation.

However, with no formal Gen Z leaders to issue such an invite, the uncertainty of the meeting looms large.

On Thursday, 'Do not give Ruto an X platform' was trending on X, signaling doom for the talks with the youth who continue to push for government reforms.