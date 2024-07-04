Kenya: Wajir Governor Boosts Health Services By Commissioning 200 New Healthcare Workers

Wajir — Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi says that his administration is struggling with pilferage of medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and essential medical items at various health facilities across the county.

Despite Governor Abdullahi's administration allocating 40 percent of its annual budget to healthcare, healthcare workers alone consume a substantial Sh2 billion.

Speaking at the Wajir Afya House during the commissioning of 200 healthcare workers, Governor Abdullahi stated that his administration is also grappling with staff attendance issues at various workstations.

He attributed the problems to the presence of ghost workers, which he said has adversely affected service delivery.

"We are developing an automation plan for our human resources at all health facilities, including the county referral hospital. This plan will also help track medical commodities being distributed to various hospitals across the county as well help in collection of our own generated source of revenue," said Abdullahi.

He explained that his administration has renovated the Wajir County Referral Hospital which is earmarked to be upgraded to a level five hospital and an additional 42 Health facilities have been constructed while another 11 facilities have been renovated.

"The idea behind recruiting these healthcare workers is to staff the facilities that have already been built with government funds, ensuring they provide the intended services. We are also constructing a Level Five hospital, which is progressing visibly, and I am hopeful it will be up and running by December," he said.

He said that his administration is at an advanced stage to upgrade eight level three health centers to level four hospitals.

This even as he revealed that he had asked his county team to make plans to upgrade additional level three health centers built with the aid of the World Bank project in Wajir South Constituency to be upgraded to a level four hospital.

"We have recruited 10 new doctors and 200 additional healthcare workers, including nurses, clinicians, radiologists, public health specialists, and nutrition officers among others. These recruits will be posted to health facilities across the county, bringing our healthcare workforce to over 1,300 people," he said.

Currently, 30 medical doctors are working at the Wajir County Referral Hospital, including 18 specialists. At the sub-county levels, there are 6 medical officers, with 16 currently on study leave. Overall, the county now boasts a total of 65 medical doctors.

"To further enhance access to healthcare, we have been operationalizing new health facilities and upgrading health centers to level 4 hospitals. Today, I am pleased to announce that our administration is inducting an additional 212 multi-disciplinary healthcare workers," the governor stated.

The governor disclosed that his administration is constructing a state-of-the-art accident and emergency wing at the Wajir County Referral Hospital, establishing a satellite blood bank and mortuary, and upgrading 8 health centers to level 4 hospitals.

Furthermore, he said, his administration has renovated and operationalized 52 health facilities across our 6 sub-counties.

"These initiatives have enabled us to offer advanced medical services closer to our communities, reducing the need for long journeys for specialized care," he held.

He also said that his administration had streamlined the supply of medicines and non-pharmaceuticals through partnerships with both the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) and other suppliers to ensure the availability of drugs throughout every corner of the county.