Kenya: First Shipment of Ugandan Oil Docks in Mombasa

4 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Peter Ronko

Nairobi — The first shipment of Ugandan oil imports has docked at the Mombasa port as Kampala shifts from third-party importation of the critical commodity.

According to Ugandan Minister for Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa, Kenya's neighbour was satisfied with the quality of refined petroleum products delivered through the Port of Mombasa.

She described it as a "milestone by the Uganda National Oil Company and extended her gratitude to the Kenyan government in ensuring the smooth commencement of the imports."

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Ruto noted that "the operationalization of the new KOT had streamlined marine oil terminals operations, created synergy, enhanced safety and operational excellence."

He said that the facility had handled a total 9,636,098 metric tons of petroleum products in the year 2023/2024 symbolizing efficiency of the Port in attracting more oil tankers calling at the Port of Mombasa.

Kenya's Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban who represented Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir reiterated the government's commitment towards ensuring the security and safety of the cargo.

Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) Chairman Mathias Katamba, UNOC CEO Proscovia Nabbanja also expressed optimism following this development.

