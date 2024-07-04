Uganda's First Batch of Directly Imported Fuel Arrives in Mombasa

Nairobi — The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has announced the arrival of the first consignment of directly imported Ugandan fuel in the Port of Mombasa.

The consignment was received yesterday at the new Kipevu Oil Terminal by the Principal Secretary of the State Department of Petroleum, Mohamed Liban, KPA Managing Director, William Ruto, and Uganda Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa.

The PS expressed the government's commitment to guaranteeing the safety and security of the shipment.

Minister Nankabirwa asserted that the government of Uganda was fully satisfied with the quality of refined petroleum products delivered through the Port of Mombasa.

"Dr. Nankabirwa noted the event as a milestone by the Uganda National Oil Company, extending her gratitude to the KPA, KPC, EPRA, and the entire Government of Kenya in ensuring the commencement of the imports," she said.

Earlier, the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), in a circular, announced that it would stop fuel imports reliance on Kenyan oil marketing companies and instead source them directly from the Middle East.

According to Captain Ruto, the operationalization of the new terminal has significantly propelled the operation of the Port of Mombasa, highlighting that this development will be pivotal in attracting more oil tankers calling at the Port of Mombasa.

"He said that the facility had handled a total of 9,636,098 metric tons of petroleum products in the year 2023/2024 symbolizing the efficiency of the Port in attracting more oil tankers calling at the Port of Mombasa," he said.