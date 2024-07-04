Ethiopia: PM Abiy Responding to Questions From House Members

4 July 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is responding to questions put to him by members of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) in connection with the just ended performance report of the government.

Earlier, members of parliament forwarded questions to Prime Minister Abiy who is at the House to present the government's performance report for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Accordingly, he is reflecting on various questions, including the ongoing corridor development which is aimed at uplifting the image of the cities by meeting international smart city standards.

Members of the House also asked how the government is pursuing the corridor development in Addis Ababa city, including road infrastructure, with no resulting in significant displacement of communities and maintaining their livelihoods.

Furthermore, they forwarded questions on lack of peace and security, particularly in the Amhara and Oromia regions, cost of living, macroeconomic affairs, corruption, lack of good governance and development.

The implementation of the Pretoria Peace agreement and its persistent challenge was also raised and call for the full execution of the deal as well as rehabilitation.

The members further commented and sought clarification on the Green Legacy Initiative, the emerging manufacturing capability and import substitution as well as development endeavors in wheat productivity and the country's ambition to become a leading wheat producer.

The session is on live transmission by the Ethiopian Broadcast Corporation, Fana, and Addis Walta.

