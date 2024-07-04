Zimbabwe: Nrsl in Mid-Week Provincial Derbies

It will be a mid-week fixture filled with provincial derbies in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League this afternoon.

The main attraction will be the Mashonaland West derby pitting Norton Community, who host fourth-placed MWOS at Ngoni.

Both sides use Ngoni as their home ground. More importantly, the two sides with contrasting resources, will be fighting for the bragging rights in Norton.

Norton Community operate on a smaller budget than their ambitious opponents, who have made no secret of their bid to win promotion into the Premier Soccer League at the end of this season.

MWOS have come confidence buzzing in their dressing room as they are coming from a win 3-0 win over CCLee Mhangura.

On their part Norton Community also ensured they would be in buoyant mood for the derby following a 2-0 triumph over Black Mambas.

Another Mashonaland West derby will see CCLee Mhangura welcoming Wonder Ngoko's Karoi United at Mhangura Mine stadium.

Karoi have been a rejuvenated lot since former CAPS United midfielder Ngoko replaced Elvis "Chuchu' Chiweshe as coach.

The bumper midweek programme will start with a mid-day clash between flamboyant sides Herentals Under-20 against third-placed Scottland at Mkushi Depot.

Although they are debutants, Scottland are playing like seasoned campaigners.

Both Herentals Under-20 and Scottland have been competitive this year, with the Students Under-20 side gaining notoriety for disturbing the so-called title chasing clubs.

This will be followed by a clash of the uniformed forces when Black Mambas take on Black Rhinos at the same venue at 3pm.

Mashonaland Central Province will not be left out in terms of the derby clashes as Shamva Mine will take a short trip to Bindura for a date with Trojan Stars.

Meanwhile, the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League mid-season transfer window opened yesterday.

Player movements are expected to continue until July 31.

In a statement, ZNRSL said they have opened the mid-season window and players can now be registered and de-registered.

"The mid-season transfer window is open. Let the wheeling and dealing begin for all the latest signings and transfers," they stated.

Northern Region Fixtures:

Today:

Herentals U-20 v Scottland (Mkushi Depot 12pm), Black Mambas v Black Rhinos (Mkushi Depot 3pm), Banket United v Cranborne Bullets (Kuwadzana), DZ Royal Stars v Chinhoyi Stars (Motor Action), Norton Community v MWOS (Ngoni), Zambezi C and G v Harare City (Muriel Mine), Trojan Stars v Shamva Mine (Trojan), CC Lee Mhangura v Karoi United (Mhangura), Agama v PAM United (Pfura), Golden Eagles v Ngezi Platinum U-19 (Ellis Robins).