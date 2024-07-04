Zimbabwe: Police Await Businessman's Post Mortem Results

A post mortem to ascertain the cause of death of a businessman, who reportedly shot himself dead outside the Borrowdale West home of fellow businessman Mr Felix Munyaradzi last Tuesday, is expected to be done today in Harare, with ballistics investigations continuing.

The businessman, Amos Kagona, was last Tuesday supposed to be in court for judgment in a case in which he was facing US$3 million fraud charges.

Detailed investigations are required in any shooting, even if it is suspected that the gunshot could have been self-inflicted, to make sure that someone else was not involved.

According to reports, Kagona, widely known in Harare as "Chidhedhedhe", was one of a group of men who were being accused of defrauding Mr Munyaradzi's company, Delatfin Civil Engineering, of US$3 million.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, Kagona drove to Mr Munyaradzi's house, instead of going to court where judgment in their case was set to be handed down, and shot himself dead.

In an interview yesterday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress and confirmed that police were still waiting for the results from both the post mortem and ballistics tests.

Police said Kagona had a note in his pocket, which gave details of his Ashdown Park home address, names and phone numbers of his relatives. His gun was close to his body.

According to media reports, when Kagona did not appear in court for judgment, it prompted district public prosecutor, Tafara Chirambira, to apply for a warrant of arrest against him for not attending on the due day.