Angola and Zambia Discuss Climate Crisis

Luanda — The Speakers of the parliaments of Angola and Zambia, Carolina Cerqueira and Nelly Mutti respectively, this Wednesday in Luanda exchanged information on strategies to mitigate and adapt to climate change, a phenomenon that severely threatens food and energetic security.

Visiting Angola for the third time, this time happening in the ambit of the 55th Plenary Assembly of the Parliamentary Forum of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC-PF), Nelly Mutti seized the occasion to present courtesy greetings to Carolina Cerqueira.

The two parliamentarians discussed the adoption of strategies, through the SADC member states' parliaments, to tackle climate changes, which strongly affect the region.

Speaking to the press, Nelly Mutti assured that both countries are commited to mitigating the situation. She disclosed that the last symposium on renewable energies contributed to the understanding that Angola has a lot to offer and help Zambia in this process.

Common Interest Projects

Angola and Zambia being neighbouring countries, said Nelly Mutti, do have many common interest projects that can be shared, such as the investment in the Lobito Corridor - which connects Angola, west to east, with the mineral-rich regions of the DR Congo and also with Zambia- as well as in the construction of roads that facilitate the movement of people and goods.

She deemed the parliamentary relations between both countries excellent, adding that she feels at home in Angola.

Nelly Mutti also took the opportunity to offer an artwork (painting) to her Angolan counterpart, which was reciprocated by Carolina Cerqueira with the offer of an image (bust) of Queen Njinga Mbande, the legendary sovereign of the former Angolan Kingdoms of Ndongo and Matamba. VIC/jmc