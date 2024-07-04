Kenya: Normalcy Returns to Nairobi After Weeks of Deadly Protests

Nairobi — Normalcy has returned to Kenya's capital, Nairobi, after weeks of anti-government protests that left at least 40 dead and caused property damage worth billions.

Unlike Tuesday, when police clashed with pockets of protestors in various parts of the Central Business District (CBD), there was relative calm on Thursday as police patrolled the city and Kenyans went about their business.

A spot check by Capital FM News indicated that, unlike Tuesday when some parts of the CBD were inaccessible to motor vehicles and pedestrians, vehicles, including Public Service Vehicles, were operating normally on Thursday.

Most businesses, which had been closed on Tuesday for fear of theft and vandalism by goons who had infiltrated the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests, were open on Thursday.

Protestors had planned to hold another protest, but most decided to stay away, after reports emerged that the once peaceful protests were being sabotaged by goons.

Some leaders within political circles have been accused of financing these goons to take over the peaceful protests, with some of those linked to the plot now on the radar of authorities.

On July 2, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki vowed decisive action against the planners, financiers, and executors of the anarchy that followed the rejection of the Finance Bill.

In a statement, Kindiki said an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the unrest affecting innocent Kenyans.

Protests erupted in major cities, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisumu, on Tuesday, leading to widespread vandalism and looting of businesses.

"The organisers of today's [Tuesday] violence in parts of Nairobi, Mombasa, and several other areas are reportedly planning to repeat their anarchic chaos and cruel plunder on Thursday and Sunday, and potentially more frequently in the future," Kindiki stated.

Initially sparked by opposition to the Finance Bill--which President Ruto ultimately declined to sign, sending it back to Parliament--the protests have consistently degenerated into violence.

"This reign of terror against the people of Kenya and the impunity of dangerous criminal gangs must end at whatever cost," Kindiki warned, emphasizing the government's resolve to stop criminals from terrorizing the public and harming the nation, despite attempts to politicize crime.

Earlier this week, President Ruto, in a televised interview, pleaded with the youth to seek alternative ways to express their grievances and to embrace dialogue.

"I value what you do, I have heard what you have said, I have seen what you have done and you have made recommendations, some I will outrightly implement," he said, adding, "I have a very clear plan to address your issues."

Attributing the escalating tension in the country to "a misunderstanding and miscommunication," President Ruto vowed to "address some of the issues you have raised." He regretted that "I am partly to blame" and committed to doing better by opening room for dialogue and talking to each other with the view of bettering the country's fortunes.

"You have given me some difficult choices; I will suggest to you how we can go about them together. But I want to promise you that in the engagement that we are going to have, I will be thoroughly clear and I want you to be equally clear on what you think," he said.

Amidst the attention-grabbing protests, President Ruto affirmed his unwavering dedication to transforming Kenya for the better by the end of his five-year term.

"Sometimes I sleep late thinking about our nation's young people, and that is why I am pushing for the programs that I believe will put jobs on the way for many young people," he said.

President Ruto has since extended an invitation for dialogue with the youth, pledging to consider their concerns and swiftly act on those within his grasp.