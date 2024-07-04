Rwanda: Four Films That Tell the Liberation Journey

Liberation Day, celebrated on July 4 in Rwanda, is a time for Rwandans to reflect on their past, honour the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) that liberated the country by stopping the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and draw lessons from their efforts to build a better future for the nation.

As Rwanda marks the 30th anniversary of Liberation Day celebration, here are some recommendations of films that can take you through the Rwandan liberation struggle.

The 600

'The 600' is a documentary film released in 2019, produced by Richard Hall, an Emmy Award winning Television Producer based in Los Angeles with over 25 years of broadcast producing experience.

The 114-minute film tells a story of a surrounded battalion at parliamentary building, then known as Conseille Nationale de Developpement (CND), that started the counterattack to end the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994.

On the night of April 6, 1994, after extremists shot down the plane carrying the then Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana who was involved in peace talks, the Army and militias began targeted assassinations of moderate Hutu leaders and prominent Tutsis. They then quickly escalated to indiscriminate massacres of Tutsi civilians across the country.

A small RPA battalion held out for several days against the surrounding 10,000-strong army forces until relief forces arrived from their headquarters, 83 kilometers away.

Despite being under heavy fire, RPA soldiers faced the horrors of the Genocide, encountering mass killings, raped women, and sometimes even their own murdered relatives. Many continued to fight, performing daring rescues of thousands of civilians trapped in churches, the stadium, and homes around Kigali, who were facing certain death.

Regardless, they came up with innovative ways to rescue masses of people under the nose of the Government's army and militia. Yet, they managed to rescue thousands of civilians.

Ndi Umunyarwanda

This documentary film was developed based on the extensive research on "The Role of Politicians in the Destruction and Reconstruction of Rwanda" conducted by former Prime Minister Pierre Damien Habumuremyi as part of his contribution to the Ndi Umunyarwanda program.

Reflecting on Rwanda's history, from the invasion by Europeans to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and its impact on national unity, Habumuremyi analysed the underlying causes. His research, which began in 2006, focused on the role of the then government in Rwanda's downfall leading up to the Genocide. He published his findings in the book 'Rwanda: Building a Model Nation State'.

Rwanda then had the opportunity to break free from its oppressive past when the Rwanda Patriotic Front stopped the genocide and Habumuremyi's research provided the foundation for this documentary film, which examines the new direction taken by the current government.

This direction is summarised in the message of the President and Chairman of the RPF, Paul Kagame. It is characterised by four principles; prioritising the unity of Rwandans, loving the country and all its citizens, upholding integrity and truth and demonstrating resilience and dedication to protecting the interests of Rwandans.

Inkotanyi

Released in 2017 and produced by Christophe Cotteret, the documentary 'Inkotanyi' delves into the political and ideological discipline of the Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA).

Cotteret explores what distinguishes the RPA liberators from other liberation movements and examines the factors behind the sustainability of their efforts.

The documentary aims to uncover the motivations of the young men who, despite being untrained, unequipped, unpaid, and outnumbered, stood against the genocidal government and French forces of the time.

Presented in French with English subtitles, the film portrays the dreams and ambitions of what Cotteret describes as "the best trained and most disciplined rebellion on the African continent," who brought an end to the last genocide of the 20th century.

The story is enriched by interviews with key figures such as President Paul Kagame, President Yoweri Museveni, Faustin Kagame, James Kabarebe, Denis Polisi, Tito Rutaremara, and Patrick Mazimhaka, among others.

Intore

This is a film released in 2014, produced by Eric Kabera, a journalist and filmmaker.

This documentary provides a unique and profound insight into how Rwanda overcame its tragic history, reclaiming its identity through music, dance, and the resilience of a new generation. It narrates a story of triumph, survival, hope, and the power of forgiveness.

Through the perspectives of a grieving mother who inspires hope, an artist who chose forgiveness over revenge, a maestro who brilliantly unites the National Ballet, and a young man whose dedication has reshaped Rwandan culture, the film showcases the nation's journey.

Viewers witness how Rwanda rose from the devastation of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi to become a global example of post-conflict peace and unity.

The documentary features performances by Rwanda's leading traditional and contemporary musicians and dancers, interwoven with heartfelt interviews from genocide survivors and perpetrators who share their stories side by side.

Additionally, it includes insights from Rwandan leaders, cultural icons, and members of the Hollywood elite, highlighting the nation's remarkable transformation.