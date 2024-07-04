Somalia: Somali National Army Strikes Blow Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali National Army (SNA) successfully neutralized approximately 10 Al-Shabaab members and wounded several others in an operation in Nur-Gare village, located near Barire in the Lower Shabelle region, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

This decisive action underscores the SNA's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and restoring peace and stability to the nation.

The operation carried out with precision and determination, targeted Al-Shabaab militants who were hiding in the area. The SNA's swift and effective response demonstrates the military's growing capability to confront and neutralize the extremist threat.

As the Somali government continues to intensify its efforts to liberate the country from the scourge of terrorism, this latest success serves as a powerful reminder of the nation's resolve to secure a safer future for its citizens.

The SNA's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism is evident in their relentless pursuit of Al-Shabaab militants, ensuring that they are unable to regroup and carry out further attacks.

The Somali National Army's recent victory is a testament to the progress being made in the ongoing fight against terrorism. With each successful operation, the SNA moves closer to achieving its goal of liberating Somalia from the grip of extremist groups.

The nation stands united in its determination to overcome the challenges posed by terrorism and looks forward to a future free from the threat of violence and instability.

As the Somali National Army continues to strengthen its capabilities and expand its operations, the people of Somalia can take heart in the knowledge that their brave soldiers are working tirelessly to secure a brighter and more peaceful future for all.