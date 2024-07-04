Rwanda: Kagame, Marriott International CEO Discuss Rwanda's Travel, Hospitality Sectors

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, July 3, met with Anthony Capuano, the Marriott International President and CEO, for discussions on further growing Rwanda's travel and hospitality sector.

In April 2018, Marriott International topped the year's table for the most planned new hotel rooms under construction in Africa, according to the influential annual hotel pipeline survey by W Hospitality Group.