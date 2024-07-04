Somalia: President Biden Sends Heartfelt Independence Day Message to Somalia

4 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Washington — In a message from the White House, President Joe Biden extended warm wishes from the American people to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud and the people of Somalia on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of Somalia's independence.

The President highlighted the strong partnership between the United States and Somalia, emphasizing their collaborative efforts to create a better future for their children and the world. "As critical partners, our nations are working together to build a better world for our children, and children everywhere," President Biden stated.

He also acknowledged Somalia's recent election to the UN Security Council, a significant achievement reflecting the progress the country has made and the international community's confidence in its future.

Looking ahead, President Biden expressed his eagerness to strengthen the partnership between the two governments and the enduring friendship between their people, particularly as Somalia assumes security responsibilities from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.

In closing, President Biden wished Somalia joyous and peaceful celebrations in honor of their independence.

