Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Jets Off to Iraq Following an Invitation

Baghdad — Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre and his delegation arrived in Baghdad on Thursday for a visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties with Iraq. The visit follows an invitation from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shiaac Al-Sudaani.

During their stay in the Iraqi capital, Barre and his delegation are expected to hold talks with Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Al-Sudaani, focusing on strengthening economic, security, and mutual interests between the two countries.

The visit is seen as a significant step in improving diplomatic relations between Somalia and Iraq, according to officials from both countries.

The Somali delegation's visit comes as both countries seek to deepen their cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, and security cooperation. The talks are expected to provide an opportunity for the two sides to explore ways to further strengthen their partnership and address common challenges.

Somalia and Iraq have maintained friendly relations for many years, and both countries are members of the Arab League. The visit by the Somali prime minister is expected to contribute to further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

The Somali delegation's visit to Iraq is also seen as a sign of the growing engagement of Somalia with the international community. In recent years, Somalia has made significant progress in its efforts to rebuild and stabilize the country, and the visit to Iraq is seen as an opportunity to share experiences and lessons learned in the areas of security and development.

Overall, the visit by the Somali prime minister to Iraq is expected to contribute to further strengthening the ties between the two nations and to promoting peace and stability in the region.