Egypt: President El Sisi Issues 3 New Decrees

4 July 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued decree no. 53 of 2024 approving second amendment of a grant agreement supporting integrated solutions of water between Egypt and US Agency for International Development (USAID).

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi also issued decree no. 196 of 2024 allocating two pieces of state-owned lands in the governorates of Red Sea and Suez to the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to be used for establishing renewable plants.

El Sisi also issued decree no. 195 of 2024 on allocating a 406 feddans of the state-owned lands in the Upper Egypt governorate of Qena to the Industrial Development Authority to be used in industrial Development.

