Malawi: TNM Implements K318 Million Projects Through Mudziwathu

The country's pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc has launched implementation of community projects worth K318 million nationwide under the Mudziwathu initiative.

The Mudziwathu initiative is a quest to develop communities and grow local economies using a portion of proceeds from TNM's revenues and through it, the company has enhanced community development, promoted job creation, and improved mobile phone penetration.

At the launch of the community projects implementation phase in Traditional Authority Nchilamwera in Thyolo, Lloyd Gowera, TNM's Chief Technical Officer, said the initiative has accomplished its objectives.

"Reaching this final phase of the Mudziwathu initiative, we at TNM are very happy to see remarkable strides that have been registered," he said.

"Malawians have actively participated in the social economic growth and infrastructure development through the usage of TNM products and services."

The initiative unleashed social-economic development at the grassroots level using mobile penetration as the catalyst for economic growth.

"You may recall that Mudziwathu implemented a participatory approach to economic development, ensuring seamless connectivity between rural and urban areas and creating a platform for spurring economic growth activities in the country," Gowera said.

The community projects component of Mudziwathu initiative presents opportunities for communities to implement a project of their choice based on their allocated funds as accrued from using TNM services under each Traditional Authority.

"When we embarked on this journey, we envisioned more than just providing resources; we aimed to create lasting change and opportunities.

"Through the partnerships that Mudziwathu created with people at the community and national level, TNM is paying back 1% of its revenue generated from network usage towards development projects of people's choice in the community," Gowera said.

To mark the launch of the community project implementation phase, TNM handed over dairy cattle to 11 families in T/A Nchilamwera in Thyolo worth K4.8 million in a pass-on project.

Gowera asked the first beneficiaries of the pass-on project to take great care of the dairy cattle to ensure they extend the same benefits to more families.

"Today's launch cements our commitment to fostering sustainable development and economic empowerment among our community members through the Mudziwathu initiative.

"Let me encourage the beneficiaries to take great care of cattle and leverage on the benefits," Gowera said.

Thyolo District Commissioner Hudson Kuphanga commended TNM Plc for honoring its promises through the Mudziwathu initiative as the cows will enhance the socioeconomic development of the people in the district.

"As Thyolo District Council, we are very happy with TNM Mudziwathu as it has handed over 11 cows to the communities within TA Nchilamwera.

"Thyolo is also facing food insecurity therefore, these cows will add value toward fighting the food insufficient."

The DC expressed satisfaction with the mutual partnership TNM has portrayed with Thyolo communities as it brings multiple benefits earmarked for development.

"The people here are happy knowing that cows present multiple benefits to their livelihoods," he said. "Before the cows produce meat, they will offer milk which could be sold and benefit them, therefore such relationship with TNM has grown significantly."

One of the beneficiaries from Tikondane Club, Davie Kasanga, expressed optimism that the cows will economically transform the livelihoods of people in the area.

"TNM has done a commendable job through the distribution of these cows to us through Mudziwathu. We are happy because the Cattle Pass-On project unleashes our capability to be more united and become self-reliant," Kasanga said.

Apart from community development, the Mudziwathu initiative also targeted youth empowerment and employment through engagement as Mpamba mobile money agents and mobile phone penetration through the provision of handsets on credit.

Mudziwathu iinitiative has carved several strategic partnerships with organizations such National Youth Council of Malawi, Joyce Banda Foundation and Plan International Malawi.